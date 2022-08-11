Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Down 54.2% in July

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Diamcor Mining Price Performance

Diamcor Mining stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 5,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,613. Diamcor Mining has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.