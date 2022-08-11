DHT (NYSE:DHT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

DHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of DHT traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. 2,333,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,083. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of DHT by 703.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 204,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 178,791 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth $3,502,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 1.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of DHT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

