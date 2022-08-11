Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.51.

DBOEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($167.35) to €178.00 ($181.63) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($188.78) to €193.00 ($196.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

DBOEY opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.2282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

