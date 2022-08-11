Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €150.00 ($153.06) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday.

Sixt Trading Down 7.1 %

ETR SIX2 traded down €8.90 ($9.08) on Thursday, reaching €116.50 ($118.88). The company had a trading volume of 95,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($173.78). The business has a 50 day moving average of €114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

