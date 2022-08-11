Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.67 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $51.67 million and $210,439.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.05 or 0.00016622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,369.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.94 or 0.07804528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00178019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00019278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00256997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.07 or 0.00665062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00595622 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005482 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,755,756 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.