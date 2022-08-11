Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.07. 19,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,114. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.66. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $56.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950,356 shares in the company, valued at $69,452,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $215,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

