Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Beaufort Securities upgraded Deliveroo to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deliveroo to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 137.20 ($1.66).

LON:ROO opened at GBX 97.94 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.74. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 396.80 ($4.79). The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.27.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £32,654.34 ($39,456.67). Insiders sold 121,221 shares of company stock worth $10,385,529 over the last 90 days.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

