Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Up 5.9%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.67. 16,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,237,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Delek US to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. Delek US’s revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Delek US by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

