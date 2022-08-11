Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Barclays

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

