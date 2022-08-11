Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.02 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.05 EPS.

DH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.92.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.32. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 89,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

