Deeper Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.11 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $28.11 million and $1.28 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

