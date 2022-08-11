Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.73

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and traded as high as $6.50. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 27,322 shares traded.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a PE ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

In related news, Director Michael N. Taglich sold 37,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $375,198.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.

