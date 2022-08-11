De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Trading Up 7.5%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Rating) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

