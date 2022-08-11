DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.92

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $95.92 and traded as low as $94.09. DBS Group shares last traded at $94.41, with a volume of 48,458 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBSDY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DBS Group from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBS Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

DBS Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.93.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0118 per share. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

