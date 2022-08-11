David Eric Russell Sells 4,454 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE YUM traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $117.70. The company had a trading volume of 68,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $79,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $57,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,939,000 after purchasing an additional 120,110 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

