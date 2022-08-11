Dash (DASH) Price Hits $55.19

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $55.19 or 0.00227817 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $599.33 million and approximately $101.51 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001683 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00011000 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.00507232 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,859,387 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

