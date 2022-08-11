Dash (DASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $607.01 Million

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Dash has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $55.89 or 0.00231568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $607.01 million and approximately $99.28 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001616 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009150 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00489894 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,860,635 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare,

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

