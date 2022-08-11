Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Stock Price Up 18%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 20,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 112,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Dalrada Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 7.01.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries provide clean energy, healthcare, technology, and precision engineering solutions. It operates through Engineering, Health, Information Technology, Education, and Corporate. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services; and provision of mechanical contract services.

