Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.75

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $3.87. Daktronics shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 246,464 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Daktronics Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $180.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daktronics

(Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Articles

