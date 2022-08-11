Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 289.0% from the July 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Daiwa House Industry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DWAHY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,901. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. Daiwa House Industry has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry ( OTCMKTS:DWAHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

