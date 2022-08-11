DA Davidson Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.28. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 5.35. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $1,878,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

