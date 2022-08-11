Cyclone Protocol Price Tops $44.27 on Top Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $30,275.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.27 or 0.00181810 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005561 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.29 or 0.00559687 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005159 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

