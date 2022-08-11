CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CYBR traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.59. The stock had a trading volume of 495,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,477. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.97. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 36.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Summit Insights reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.22.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

