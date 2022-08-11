CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.
CyberArk Software Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of CYBR traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.59. The stock had a trading volume of 495,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,477. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.97. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 36.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.