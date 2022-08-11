cVault.finance Reaches Market Cap of $68.05 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $68.05 million and $25,722.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $6,805.32 or 0.27607003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,648.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00131197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00036901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00065959 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

