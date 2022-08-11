Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Update

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the July 15th total of 120,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Culp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CULP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,550. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Culp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Culp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

CULP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

In other Culp news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly purchased 17,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $80,109.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,685.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Culp

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

