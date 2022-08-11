Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $365.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.20 and its 200 day moving average is $352.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.60.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

