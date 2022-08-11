Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,815 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

