Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PerkinElmer Trading Up 4.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $158.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.71.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

