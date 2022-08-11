Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 174,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

