Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BP by 39.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 205,014 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in BP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,366 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 67,628 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,392,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BP from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE BP opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $34.30.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. BP’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.86%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

