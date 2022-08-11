Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,154 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.