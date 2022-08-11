CUDOS (CUDOS) Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $24.33 million and approximately $766,464.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CUDOS has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,658.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003841 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004051 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00131565 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037031 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00065516 BTC.
CUDOS Coin Profile
CUDOS is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
