CUDOS (CUDOS) Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $24.33 million and approximately $766,464.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CUDOS has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUDOS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,658.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00131565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00065516 BTC.

CUDOS Coin Profile

CUDOS is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.

CUDOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “​​​​​​​​CUDOS is a decentralised compute network that cn provide multiple blockchain ecosystems with the following benefits: – Trusted layer 2 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol- EVM and Wasm compatibility, in order for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using Solidity or next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc.- Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, which allows for Cudos Network smart contracts to run on multiple networks.- 10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks- A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations- Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network- Access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute, resources- Turing complete solutions for non-turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networksCUDOS aims to tackle the Blockchain scalability issue by providing a highly scalable layer 2 and 3 solution, connecting both onchain and offchain consumers to the network via smart contracts and APIs.The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads and as a medium of exchange (MoE).There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUDOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUDOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.