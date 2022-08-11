CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CSW Industrials in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for CSW Industrials’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $134.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

