Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.02

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.02 and traded as low as $5.34. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 627 shares trading hands.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Cryo-Cell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Cryo-Cell International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

