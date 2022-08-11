Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) Short Interest Down 98.7% in July

Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the July 15th total of 2,973,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cruzani Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CZNI traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 267,477,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,629,250. Cruzani has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.00.
Cruzani Company Profile
