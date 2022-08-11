Crust Shadow One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,634.00 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $909,624.24 and $4,634.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

