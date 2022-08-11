Crust Shadow (CSM) Achieves Market Cap of $930,505.90

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $930,505.90 and approximately $6,687.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,190.28 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00127260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067245 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

