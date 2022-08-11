Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.81

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.81 and traded as high as $9.88. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 50,776 shares.

Crucible Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crucible Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,195 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,362,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 714,726 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crucible Acquisition Company Profile

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

