Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $132.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE CCK opened at $96.82 on Thursday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is -29.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.