Crown Crafts (CRWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.35%.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRWS opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $8.03.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Crafts stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.86% of Crown Crafts worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Crafts

(Get Rating)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.