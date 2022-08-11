Critical Review: Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) versus Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Nissan Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $176.79 billion 0.27 $16.80 billion N/A N/A Nissan Motor $75.04 billion 0.21 $1.92 billion $0.65 12.43

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Nissan Motor.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Stellantis has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Motor has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stellantis and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Nissan Motor 1.73% 3.02% 0.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stellantis and Nissan Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 5 7 0 2.58 Nissan Motor 2 0 2 0 2.00

Stellantis currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.67%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Summary

Stellantis beats Nissan Motor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Teksid, and Comau brand names. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About Nissan Motor

(Get Rating)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and operations and consulting related to the analysis and assay of raw materials. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and logistics businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in promotion of motorsports, including race and motorsports event planning, and vehicle remodeling; sale of car parts and accessories for motorsports; and demonstration test and commercialization study for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault vehicles and parts; and manages and plans professional soccer team and soccer schools. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.