Critical Review: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) versus Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Liquidia has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia -311.71% N/A N/A Axonics -35.19% -16.34% -14.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

27.7% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Axonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Liquidia and Axonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 1 5 0 2.83 Axonics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Liquidia currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.66%. Axonics has a consensus target price of $77.86, indicating a potential upside of 9.66%. Given Liquidia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Axonics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liquidia and Axonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $12.85 million 27.74 -$34.58 million ($0.80) -6.92 Axonics $180.29 million 18.55 -$80.07 million ($1.69) -42.01

Liquidia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liquidia beats Axonics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It also distributes generic treprostinil injection in the United States. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

