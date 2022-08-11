Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Announces Earnings Results

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18, reports. The company had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter.

Crew Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,686. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$1.52 and a one year high of C$6.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$879.56 million and a P/E ratio of 5.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crew Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,376,671.59. In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,742,332.26. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at C$4,376,671.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crew Energy Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on CR. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.61.

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.