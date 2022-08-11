Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Desjardins

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CWEGF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

Crew Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $4.65. 34,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,987. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

