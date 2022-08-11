Coveo Solutions Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CVO)

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Coveo Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Coveo Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.16 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CVO stock opened at C$6.86 on Thursday. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.81 and a 1 year high of C$18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$712.26 million and a P/E ratio of -8.99.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

