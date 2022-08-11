Covalent (CQT) Achieves Market Cap of $22.53 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $22.53 million and $736,505.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015070 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00039690 BTC.
Covalent Coin Profile
Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Covalent Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.