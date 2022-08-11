Covalent (CQT) Achieves Market Cap of $22.53 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $22.53 million and $736,505.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00039690 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

