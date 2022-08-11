COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 272.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
COSCO SHIPPING stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $11.12.
COSCO SHIPPING Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.6021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%.
About COSCO SHIPPING
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
