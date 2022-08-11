Cortex (CTXC) Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CTXC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $31.83 million and $5.94 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,190.28 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00127260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067245 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 199,186,954 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

