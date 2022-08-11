Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,062 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Corteva worth $40,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after acquiring an additional 884,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 700,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Corteva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Corteva Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.09 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.