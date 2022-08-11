Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,309. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.92. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.